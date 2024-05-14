SSU detains adjuster who leaked information to FSS on consequences of double missile strike on Odesa on 15 March. PHOTO

The SSU detained another member of the FSS agent group operating in different regions of Ukraine. The criminals adjusted missile strikes on Kyiv, Odesa, as well as Zhytomyr and Poltava regions. SSU officers have now tracked down and detained in Odesa a third member of the hostile group who adjusted a missile strike on the regional centre on 15 March 2024.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

It is noted that two Russian agents were detained as a result of a special SSU operation in March this year.

According to the case file, the agent detained in Odesa "reported" to the FSS on the consequences of the aggressor's double missile attack on the regional centre on 15 March this year.

See more: SSU CI detains Russian agents planning terrorist attacks in Kyiv by 9 May. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The agent recorded the consequences of the "arrival"

Then, the racists attacked a residential area of the city with two Iskander ballistic missiles. The first hit a civilian building, resulting in numerous casualties among local residents.

And when rescuers, ambulance workers and journalists arrived at the scene, the occupiers attacked them with a second missile.

After the enemy shelling, the agent walked around the area near the damaged buildings and covertly recorded the consequences of the "arrival". He then sent the relevant media files to the FSS via messenger with his comments, including the estimated number of casualties.





Later, the attacker was preparing a series of Russian air strikes on local hospitals, as well as units of the State Border Guard Service, the National Guard and the State Emergency Service.

See more: They directed enemy GABs at positions of AFU near Kharkiv: SSU detained Russian intelligence agents. PHOTO

The traitor received a monetary "reward" from the FSS

However, SSU officers prevented this and detained the Russian agent in his own home.

He was a 27-year-old resident of the temporarily occupied Enerhodar, who moved to Odesa six months after the city was seized. At the beginning of this year, the IDP was recruited by an officer of the FSS department in Moscow and Moscow region. His identity has already been established by the Security Service.

For his cooperation with the Russian secret service, the traitor received a monetary "reward" from it, which was transferred to his bank details.

See more: He was adjusting missile strikes and wanted to escape to occupiers’ positions: SSU detained FSS "mole" in Kharkiv region. PHOTO

What is the threat?

During the searches of the detainee's house, the SSU seized a mobile phone and a bank card with evidence of reconnaissance and subversive activities.

SSU investigators have now served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

Read more: SSU: Russian agent, who launched missile attack on cafe in Kramatorsk, sentenced to life imprisonment