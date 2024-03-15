As result of shelling of Odesa, 16 people were killed and 73 were injured. PHOTOS

In Odesa, a paramedic and a rescue worker were killed in the shelling, and there are also injuries among medics and rescuers.

This was reported by the head of RMA Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET informs.

"Unfortunately, the Russian missile attack killed a paramedic and a rescue worker who came to the scene after the first explosion to provide assistance.

There are also seriously wounded among the medics and rescuers. The total number of victims is being clarified, all are being provided with the necessary medical care," the statement said.

The State Emergency Service released photos of the aftermath of the strike.

"Rescuers from the State Emergency Service immediately arrived at the site of the attack and began extinguishing the fire, clearing the rubble and searching for victims. During the work, the enemy launched another missile attack, killing a rescuer.

According to preliminary information, 20 people were injured, including 5 employees of the State Emergency Service. All victims are being provided with the necessary assistance.

The strike also damaged 10 private houses, a service station, a low-pressure gas pipeline and 2 fire and rescue vehicles. Work is currently underway to extinguish the fire in the gas pipeline and a private house on a total area of about 120 square metres," the statement said.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, 8 people were killed and more than 20 wounded as a result of the Russian shelling.

"So far, we know of 8 dead, including a State Emergency Service officer and a paramedic. More than 20 people were injured. Civilian infrastructure was damaged: residential buildings, outbuildings, vehicles. The data on the number of deaths and injuries, as well as the full list of destructions and damages, are being updated," they said.

As of 2 p.m., according to the head of the RMA, Kiper, 14 people were reported dead, including local residents, a medic and a rescuer.

Another 46 people, including seven members of the State Emergency Service, were injured.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported losses among the National Police.

"Strong, fearless fighters. Without numbers, but with great respect for each of the victims... My condolences to the families and friends of our fallen heroes, the entire family of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is grieving with you," he said.

As of 4 p.m., the death toll has risen to 16. 55 were injured and are in hospital.

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, the number of injured has increased to 73 people.

It is known that the commander of the "Tsunami" battalion, Oleksandr Hostishchev, was killed in the shelling.

Oleksandr Hostishchev

Odesa Mayor Trukhanov said that his former first deputy, Serhii Tetiukhin, was killed in the shelling.

Serhii Tetiukhin

"An incredibly difficult loss for all of us. A professional and decent man, a talented manager, and a true friend. His legacy is modern transport interchanges, equipment provided by international partners, and many effective solutions to improve urban space.

Our sincere condolences to Serhii's family and friends. The bright memory of him will forever remain in our hearts," the mayor said.

As a reminder, around 11 a.m. on 15 March, Russians launched several attacks on Odesa.

