Commander of "Tsunami" battalion Oleksandr Hostishchev was killed as result of Russian missile strike on Odesa

A Russian missile strike on Odesa on March 15 killed the commander of the "Tsunami" battalion, Oleksandr Hostishchev.

This was reported by Yevhen Terekhov, a politician and soldier of the 58th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

"I can't believe it... Sanka (Sanka is hypocoristic of Oleksandr - ed. note), how can it be... You've been at war since 2014... First Dnipro-1, then the National Police, then the "Tsunami" Battalion Fury... You've been through a lot! You were a worthy son of our mother! We had different moments, but we always respected each other, were friends and could always come to the rescue on a call...! Today, Ukraine has lost a powerful man with a big kind heart!" - he said.

In 2014, Oleksandr Hostishchev volunteered for the frontline. Later, he became the Deputy Head of the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa Oblast.

After the full-scale invasion of Russia in February 2022, he became the commander of the NPU's special forces battalion "Tsunami" and was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, III degree, after the offensive in the Kherson region.

In January 2023, Censor.NET published an interview with Oleksandr Hostishchev, who spoke about the de-occupation of the Kherson region.

As a reminder, on March 15, Russian occupants launched rocket attacks on Odesa. As of 2 p.m., 14 people were killed and 46 wounded. Among the dead are rescuers, medics and local residents. March 16 was declared a day of mourning in Odesa.

