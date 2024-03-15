Sandu reacts to Russia’s missile attack on Odesa: Russian war knows no bounds. Ukraine needs urgent assistance

Moldovan President Maia Sandu commented on Russia’s missile attack on Odesa on March 15, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

Sandu tweeted about this, Censor.NET reports.

"Today in Odesa: First, a Russian missile shatters houses. Then, as emergency crews rush in, a second missile hits. The Russian war against Ukraine knows no bounds. Ukraine needs urgent help to defend itself and peace in Europe. My heart is with Odesa," she wrote.

Read more: Odesa was attacked, probably with two Iskander-M missiles - OC "South"

As a reminder, on March 15, Russian occupants launched rocket attacks on Odesa. As of 2 p.m., 14 people were killed and 46 wounded. Among the dead are rescuers, medics and local residents. March 16 was declared a day of mourning in Odesa.