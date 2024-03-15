March 16 is declared day of mourning in Odesa

In Odesa, March 16 is declared a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian missile attack on the city.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

"Tomorrow, mourning will be announced in Odesa and the region. I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims...", - he said in a statement.

As a reminder, on March 15, Russian occupants launched rocket attacks on Odesa. As of 2 p.m., 14 people were killed and 46 wounded. Among the dead are rescuers, medics and local residents.

Read more: 14 people were killed, 46 wounded in Odesa shelling. PHOTOS