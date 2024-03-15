March 16 is declared day of mourning in Odesa
In Odesa, March 16 is declared a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian missile attack on the city.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.
"Tomorrow, mourning will be announced in Odesa and the region. I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims...", - he said in a statement.
As a reminder, on March 15, Russian occupants launched rocket attacks on Odesa. As of 2 p.m., 14 people were killed and 46 wounded. Among the dead are rescuers, medics and local residents.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password