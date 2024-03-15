Odesa was attacked, probably with two Iskander-M missiles - OC "South"

The Russians attacked Odesa on the afternoon of March 15, using two Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

According to Censor.NET, citing Radio Liberty, this was stated by the spokesperson for the OC "South" Nataliia Humeniuk.

"Odesa was attacked in the afternoon, probably with an Iskander-M missile. Preliminarily, there were two missiles," said the spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces.

A 3-storey building of a recreational facility was destroyed, at least 10 private houses and a service station were damaged.

As a reminder, on March 15, Russian occupants launched rocket attacks on Odesa. As of 2 p.m., 14 people were killed and 46 wounded. Among the dead are rescuers, medics and local residents. March 16 was declared a day of mourning in Odesa.