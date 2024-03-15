Explosions occurred in Odesa (updated)
Explosions occurred during an air alert in Odesa.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The Air Force warned of a missile launch towards Odesa.
According to "Suspilne", explosions were heard in the city.
The head of the RMA Kiper urged residents to take shelter.
Subsequently, the Air Force again warned of a ballistic missile threat to the southern regions, after which a second explosion occurred in Odesa.
