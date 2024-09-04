Accountant of Odesa plant, who adjusted Russian missile strikes on city, was detained - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service detained another FSB agent who was preparing coordinates for a new series of missile and drone strikes in Odesa.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

What was the enemy agent interested in?

As noted, the locations of checkpoints with armored vehicles and mobile air defense fire groups were of particular interest to the enemy.

To adjust the air attacks, the Russian intelligence service remotely recruited an accountant at a local plant who came to the attention of the aggressor through her anti-Ukrainian posts on Telegram.

"On the instructions of the occupier, the agent traveled around the city by public transport and recorded the locations of Ukrainian defenders on video.

After the reconnaissance raids, the woman made a report for the FSB, including putting the information on a Google map," the SSU said.









Detention of an enemy agent

The SSU timely exposed and documented the offender's intelligence activities, and at the final stage of the special operation detained her. At the same time, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the searches of the traitor's apartment, a mobile phone with evidence of her reconnaissance and subversive activities in favor of Russia was found. In particular, it contained evidence of covert photography and video recording of the Defence Forces and communication with the FSB.

The SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

What are the threats to it?

The offender is currently in custody without the right to be released on bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The operation was conducted by the SSU Office in the Odesa region under the procedural supervision of the Regional Prosecutor's Office.