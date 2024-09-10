SSU: Russian FSB agent who adjusted enemy missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia region gets 15 years in prison

Based on the SBU's evidence base, another FSB agent who operated in the Zaporizhzhia region was sentenced to a real prison term.

What is known about the Russian spy?

The offender helped the occupiers prepare a new series of missile and drone strikes on the frontline territory of the region. The investigation revealed that the enemy accomplice was a resident of one of the frontline villages in the region, who was remotely recruited by the FSB through blogger Yuriy Podolyaka.

What was the attacker interested in?

"The enemy was targeting the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Defence Forces involved in combat operations on the southern front," the SSU said.

In addition, the agent tried to establish and pass on to the aggressor the locations of Ukrainian troops' strongholds and fortifications near the frontline.

To collect intelligence, the agent travelled around the area, covertly recording the locations of Ukrainian armed forces units, and passed the information to Podolyaka, who then "reported" to the FSB.

How was the offender detained?

SSU officers documented his reconnaissance activity and detained him in advance while he was performing a hostile task in April 2022.

During the search, the SSU seized computer equipment and a mobile phone, which he used in his criminal activity.

Sentence

Based on the SSU materials, the court sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, namely an apartment in the regional centre and a car.

Based on the evidence collected by the SSU, the Russian agent was found guilty under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).