He "leaked" enemy with coordinates of combat positions of AFU near Pokrovsk: agent of FSB of Russian Federation was detained - SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU detained another FSB agent in the Donetsk region. He was preparing a series of Russian air strikes on Ukrainian troops in one of the hottest areas of the frontline - Pokrovsk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

According to the SSU military counterintelligence, the enemy targeted the strongholds and command posts of one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades holding defense in the area of the frontline city.

In order to obtain the coordinates for fire, the occupiers remotely recruited a Ukrainian serviceman serving in the same brigade.

FSB promised agent 1 million rubles

In exchange for cooperation, the FSB "guaranteed" its agent 1 million rubles. However, he never received the promised amount, as the Russian secret service used the topic of monetary "reward" exclusively to recruit a traitor.

SSU officers exposed the agent in advance and detained him when he was recording the geolocation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' frontline positions for the aggressor.





At the place of detention, a mobile phone was seized from the suspect, which he used to communicate with his Russian handler, an FSB operative. He has already been identified.

In addition, the investigation further established that, on the instructions of a Russian intelligence officer, the agent was to "merge" the FSB's organizational and staff structure with the personnel of the Armed Forces brigade where he served.

Suspicion of high treason

The occupiers hoped to use this information for new recruitment and to obtain intelligence on the defense of Pokrovsk.

Based on the collected evidence, the SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The investigation is ongoing. The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

