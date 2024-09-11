He was spying on artillery of Ukrainian Armed Forces near Chasiv Yar: SSU detains Russian agent. PHOTO

The SSU CI detained a Russian agent who was spying on the Defence Forces in the Kramatorsk sector.

Thus, the attacker tried to identify the combat positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces artillery, which keeps under fire control the occupiers' assault groups trying to capture Chasiv Yar.

The occupiers were also interested in the locations of the largest concentration of military equipment and ammunition depots.

The 52-year-old resident of frontline Druzhkivka was recruited by his friend, who left Ukraine for Russia in 2014 and later joined the operational brigade of the Russian Guard.

"Being in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region, the militant acted as a 'liaison officer' and passed information to Russians. The SSU timely exposed the Russian agent in Druzhkivka, documented his criminal actions and detained him. During the searches, his mobile phone and SIM cards, which he used to communicate with the aggressor, were seized," the statement said.

The man was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code (high treason committed under martial law). He is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

