FSB agent group that "hunted" building of TCRSS and oil depot in Kirovohrad region was detained - SSU. PHOTO

In Kropyvnytskyi, two FSB agents were detained who were adjusting air strikes on the city and preparing a series of sabotage attacks. In addition, they were monitoring the locations of the Defence Forces and the addresses of the TCRSS's offices.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the men worked in pairs as an agent group. One of them is a native of the left bank of the Kherson region who came to Kropyvnytskyi as an IDP. The other was a local resident who was recruited by the FSB via a telegram channel in search of "easy money".

Among the tasks performed by the criminals was surveillance of the Defence Forces' bases, including the addresses of the TCRSS's offices. They also tried to establish the locations of oil depots, power generation facilities, and bridges used to transport military equipment to the front line.

The SBU said that the agents sent the information by messenger to their Russian supervisor to prepare for sabotage and adjust drone strikes on the city.

To complete the FSB's "test" task, the defendants set fire to a relay cabinet on the main railway line. After that, SSU counter-intelligence detained both men red-handed when they were recording the fire on railway equipment on a phone camera.

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111(high treason committed under martial law) and Part 2 Article 113(sabotage committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The men are currently in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

