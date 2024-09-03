They prepared murder of journalist Gordon: SSU CI exposes agents of Russia’s elite FSS unit in Kyiv. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The SSU CI exposed in Kyiv an agent network of the Russian FSS's Department of Counterintelligence Operations.

The group consisted of 4 people and was coordinated in Ukraine by a former member of the "Party of Regions".

"The agent network was engaged in reconnaissance and sabotage work on the territory of our state. It had a hierarchical structure with clearly defined roles. In addition to the ex-MP, it included a sabotage perpetrator, a supplier of explosive devices and an agent specialising in surveillance," the statement said.

In case of successful completion of the enemy's tasks, the former MP planned to expand his network and carry out sabotage virtually throughout Ukraine.

For example, the agents planned a series of bombings on Ukrzaliznytsia tracks to disrupt the logistics of the Defence Forces.

"In particular, the Russian secret service gave them a task to blow up one of the tracks in Kyiv region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces use it to transport equipment and personnel to the frontline regions. However, the SSU managed to prevent the sabotage. During a multi-stage special operation, SSU officers detained all four agents, including the former MP.

According to the materials of the proceedings, another task of the network was to collect data on Ukrainian figures who were of interest to the Russian special service. In particular, the enemy tried to obtain data on the places of residence and visits, daily schedule and social circle of certain individuals. All this was done with the aim of further physical elimination of these figures. Among those for whom the Russian special services were preparing a contract killing was Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gordon," the SSU said.

During the searches, the SBU found and seized communications equipment and electronic devices with evidence of reconnaissance and subversive activities in favour of Russia.

All four detainees are currently in custody. Depending on the crimes committed, they were served a notice of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Art. 111 (high treason);

Art. 113 (sabotage);

Art. 258 (terrorist act).

See more: Armed Forces vehicles were "hunted" in Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi: Arsonists, including three minors, were detained. PHOTOS














