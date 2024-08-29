Armed Forces vehicles were "hunted" in Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi: Arsonists, including three minors, were detained. PHOTOS

The Security Service and the National Police detained red-handed four more accomplices of the Russian special services who committed arsons in Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi.

The enemy's priority targets were official off-road vehicles of the Defence Forces and relay cabinets at Ukrzaliznytsia facilities.

"To commit arson attacks, the occupiers remotely formed two arsonist groups, which included three minors. For a monetary "reward", they first looked for potential targets and then tried to destroy them with flammable mixtures," law enforcement officers said.

Fulfilling the order of the Russian Federation

The defendants filmed each fire, which the Russian curators planned to use to "dispel" fakes about the alleged existence of an anti-Ukrainian underground in both cities.

For example, two local residents were detained in Zaporizhzhia who set fire to several military pick-up trucks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that were undergoing maintenance after completing combat missions at the front.







Later, the perpetrators received a new "order" from Russia to destroy relay cabinets of Ukrzaliznytsia signalling installations in order to disrupt the logistics of the Defence Forces in southern Ukraine.

Investigators have now served the minors with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 (Obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations). The sanction of the article provides for up to eight years in prison. The court imposed on the suspects a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

In Kropyvnytskyi: a 41-year-old former engineer and his stepson were detained for attempting to burn two military vehicles, including a minibus used to transport Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel.

On the eve of the crime, the perpetrators inspected the neighbourhood to find the "right" vehicles. Later, they doused two military vehicles with flammable substance and set them on fire.





Law enforcement officers detained the stepfather and his minor stepson in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

What is the threat?

The detainees have been served a notice of suspicion under the following articles:

Investigators have now served the detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 194 (intentional damage to property committed by arson). The article provides for up to 10 years in prison. The issue of choosing a type of detention is being decided.