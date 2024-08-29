He was expecting $6,000, but did not receive penny: Young man who set 2 police cars on fire was arrested in Kyiv. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A 20-year-old man who set fire to police cars was detained in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Communication Department of the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

On 26 August, an unknown person set fire to two police cars near the Darnytsia Police Department. Within a few hours, he was identified.

"The detainee was a 20-year-old resident of the capital. He received an arson order via the Telegram messenger, where unknown persons offered him money for deliberately damaging law enforcement vehicles. Wanting to make money, the man agreed to the offer, after which he received detailed instructions on how to commit the crime," the statement said.

See more: They were planning to set fire to power substations and vehicles of Armed Forces of Ukraine: SSU detains Russian GRU agents in Kyiv. PHOTOS

The offender rented an apartment in a residential building near the police station. He set fire to the car and, at the request of the curator, filmed the arson on his mobile phone. For this, he hoped to receive $6,000. However, after receiving the video, the "curator" deleted the correspondence without paying the perpetrator a penny.

He has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional destruction or damage to property).

The offender is already in custody. He now faces up to 10 years in prison for his actions.

Read more: SSU and National Police detain three more arsonist groups operating in different regions of Ukraine









