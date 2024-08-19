They set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia relay cabinets in Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions: 4 Russian agents are detained. PHOTOS

The Security Service and the National Police detained four more Russian intelligence agents who committed arson attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia facilities in Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions.

Among the enemy's priority targets were relay cabinets on railway lines.

As noted, the occupiers hoped to disrupt the transport of weapons and ammunition to the frontline.

To carry out the arson attacks, the Russian special service engaged local residents who were looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels for money.





Kharkiv region

The SSU red-handedly detained two saboteurs who tried to burn down a railway traffic light battery cabinet at night.

According to the investigation, the defendants tracked the train schedule in advance to block the movement of trains on the track as much as possible.

Law enforcement officers documented the criminal actions of the saboteurs in stages and detained them on an attempt to set fire to railway equipment.





A contract deserter from one of the region's military units, who was hiding in the region and committing arsons "on the order of the Russian Federation", was detained in Cherkasy region.

He engaged his friend, a local unemployed resident, in subversive activities.

It was documented how the attackers tried to destroy eight relay cabinets of signalling installations on strategically important railway lines.





What do the saboteurs face?

Currently, law enforcement officers have served the detainees from both regions a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed during martial law by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

The criminals are in custody. They face life imprisonment.

