Odessa-based fitness-trainer detained for setting fire to military vehicles in three Ukrainian cities on orders of FSS, -SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The SSU jointly with the National Police detained an FSS accomplice who was operating in Kyiv, Dnipro and Odesa.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

What tasks did the traitor perform?

As noted, on the instructions of the Russian secret service, her accomplice set fire to official vehicles of the Defence Forces. According to SSU counter-intelligence, the enemy was most interested in military off-road vehicles, pick-up trucks and multivans.

Russian special services remotely engaged a 32-year-old fitness trainer from Odesa, who was looking for quick money on the Internet, to destroy the vehicles of Ukrainian defenders.

While "touring" three cities of Ukraine, the defendant tried to destroy 6 vehicles of the Defence Forces over several days.

Arson attack on an Armed Forces of Ukraine multivan in Kyiv

It is documented that the attacker set fire to an Armed Forces vehicle in Kyiv. To do this, he arrived from the port city to the capital, where he rented an apartment for one day," the statement said.

After identifying a potential target and "approving" it with his Russian handler, his agent purchased flammable liquid and matches.

Disguised in dark clothes and a hat, the defendant arrived at a parked military vehicle at night, set it on fire and filmed the fire on his phone.

The video from the crime scene was needed by the Russian special services to conduct information and psychological special operations about the alleged presence of a pro-Russian underground in the Ukrainian capital.

Using a similar algorithm, the enemy agent planned to operate in cities with populations of over a million people.

How was the arsonist detained?

SBU officers identified the offender's hiding place in Odesa and detained him.

It was established that the defendant was in direct contact with a representative of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the GRA).

It was from him that the agent received tasks and instructions on how to carry them out, including how to commit arsons and methods of conspiracy.

What was found during the search?

During the searches of the detainee's apartment, a mobile phone with evidence of his communication with the Russian game was seized.

SSU investigators have served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period).

What does the attacker face?

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison. The issue of additional qualification of the criminal actions is being decided.

The operation was conducted by the SSU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region jointly with the SSU Office in Odesa region and the National Police under the supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.