Three teenagers set fire to two military vehicles in Mykolaiv - National Police. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Mykolaiv, three teenagers were detained for setting fire to two military vehicles on the orders of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communication Department of the National Police.

The victims were three boys aged 13, 14 and 16. On 8 and 9 August, police were informed about the fire of military vehicles Mitsubishi L 200 in Soliany and Ford Ranger in Pivdennyi.

Law enforcers established that attempted arson was the reason of fire catching in the vehicles.

Law enforcement also found that the three minors acted on the instructions of Russian special services, communicating with their handlers in one of the messengers. In exchange for money, they were offered to set fire to the vehicles of the military and film it.

On the instructions of the Russian supervisor, the minor first found the "right" vehicle, took a photo of it, and when he received permission to destroy it, he set fire to the car, having previously doused it with petrol. In this way, both pick-up trucks were destroyed.

During the searches, their phones, SIM cards and bank cards, which they used to communicate with the curator, were seized.

Investigators served the 16-year-old detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations".

He is currently under round-the-clock house arrest. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

The issue of bringing to justice his two accomplices, aged 14 and 13, is being settled.

