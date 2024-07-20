ENG
Russian attack on Mykolaiv: 12-year-old dancer Kyryl Diadyushko died. PHOTOS

A 12-year-old boy, Kirill Diadyushko, was killed in a Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the dance studio of the Folk dance group "SOUVENIR", where the boy was training.

A huge grief has happened to our team. Our Kirill Diadyushko is no longer with us. Today (19 July - Ed.) he came under fire. Our Sunshine, our talented child who dreamed and wanted to live so much," the statement reads.

Кирило Дядюшко
Кирило Дядюшко
Кирило Дядюшко
Кирило Дядюшко

Russian attack on Mykolaiv

On the evening of 19 July, an explosion occurred during an air raid in Mykolaiv. The Russians hit a playground in a residential area of the city.

It was also reported that as of the morning of 20 July, the number of victims in Mykolaiv had increased to 24. The number of victims increased to 4 people.

