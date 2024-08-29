They were planning to set fire to power substations and vehicles of Armed Forces of Ukraine: SSU detains Russian MID agents in Kyiv. PHOTOS

SSU CI foiled another attempt by Russia to set up its own agent groups in Kyiv, Poltava and Chernihiv. As a result of a special operation in the capital, a senior agent (resident) of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and one of his associates were detained.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

Tasks of Russian MID agents

As noted, the detainees were two residents of Kyiv region who started working for the Russian special service for money.

On the instructions of the occupiers, the defendants adjusted Russian missile and drone attacks and prepared arson attacks on power substations and official vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"To carry out their tasks, the criminals set up an observation post in a rented apartment in a Kyiv high-rise building with a panorama of potential targets - critical infrastructure facilities. In this apartment, the agents installed video cameras with a remote access programme that allowed gru to monitor the streets of Kyiv online," the SSU said.





In this way, the enemy hoped to record the effects of air strikes on the city and identify air defence firing positions to adjust new attacks.

Performed GRU tasks in other regions of Ukraine

The sabotage group travelled to Poltava and Chernihiv with a similar task. There, they first conducted reconnaissance near energy facilities, and then planned to set up their own cells in both cities.

For this purpose, they tried to recruit local residents looking for "easy money". The defendants posted the relevant announcements in specialised Telegram channels controlled by the Russian special service.

Another task for the new Russian agents was to set fire to TCR employees' cars and power transformers in three regions of Ukraine.







The SSU exposed the organiser of the agent network and his accomplice in advance and detained them.

During the searches, the SSU seized video devices, phones and SIM cards with evidence of subversive activities in favour of Russia.

What are the threats to Russian saboteurs?

The SSU investigators served both detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Article 14, Part 2 Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation to commit sabotage under martial law).

The criminal actions of the organiser of the hostile group are additionally qualified under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for actions that impede the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period).

The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

