They were setting fire to railroad relay cabinets by order of Russian Federation: Group of young men was detained in Odesa region, they face life imprisonment. PHOTOS

Two 18-year-old boys and their 15-year-old accomplice were setting fire to relay cabinets in the Odesa region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communication Department of the National Police.

They also filmed the results of the shelling and made anti-state inscriptions.

The teenagers tried to set fire to the relay cabinet by choosing a remote section of the tracks without lighting.

"Communication with the enemy special services took place through social media. In order to damage Ukraine's defence capabilities and obtain intelligence on the location of objects, tasks were sent to teenagers. In this case, it was about setting fire to relay cabinets on the railway, recording the results of shelling, and discrediting the work of the TCR. Upon receipt of supporting evidence of the order, the perpetrators received a small reward from their Russian handlers," the statement said.

All were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 28, Part 2 Article 113 (sabotage) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The two 18-year-olds and their 15-year-old accomplice now face life imprisonment.

Pre-trial restraints in the form of detention without bail have been imposed on them.

Затримали юнаків, які підпалювали релейні шафи на Одещині
