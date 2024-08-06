Organiser’s henchman detained in Odessa for scheme to take men abroad along with 8 of their "passengers" - State Border Guard Service. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Two men, who are accomplices of the organiser of the scheme for trafficking men abroad, tried to transfer eight "passengers" to Moldova.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Border guards of the Podilskyi detachment, acting on operational information, stopped a Mercedes minibus with ten men on the outskirts of Kodyma, Podilskyi district. As it turned out, two of them, the driver and an accomplice, were accomplices of the organiser, who tried to illegally transport eight passengers to the Transnistrian region of Moldova," the statement said.

As noted, the men from Kyiv and Odesa regions used the services of navigation abroad in one of the Internet messengers. The criminals asked from $4,000 to $11,000 for assistance in the smuggling.

The State Border Guard Service notes that the actions of the driver and the accomplice have signs of a criminal offence under Article 332 of the Criminal Code, and reports have been sent to the National Police. Reports of administrative offences under Part 2 of Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences were drawn up against their "clients", and the cases were sent to court.

