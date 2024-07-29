He was hiding in reeds: Man who tried to swim to Moldova was detained in Odesa region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Odesa region, border guards of the Podilskyi Detachment, while patrolling the Kuchurhanskyi Reservoir, found a man hiding in the reeds. The man was trying to get to Moldova by swimming.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the swimmer was a 31-year-old Vinnytsia resident who was trying to swim to the coast of the Transnistrian region of Moldova. The man independently and carefully planned his illegal route. To prevent his personal belongings and documents from getting wet, he packed them tightly with plastic wrap and tape.

"However, the swim did not last long. Attentive border guards quickly noticed the offender and detained him. At the end of the trip, the border guards took the swimmer for a boat ride, and the attempted illegal border crossing was recorded in the protocol under Part 1 of Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses," the statement said.

Read more: Most attempts to illegally cross border were recorded on border with Moldova and Romania - SBGS





It is also noted that the man faces a fine for violating the rules of the border regime under Art. 202 of the Code of Administrative Offences.

Watch more: Border guards eliminated at least 7 and injured 2 occupiers in Siversk direction. VIDEO