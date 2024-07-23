In Zakarpattia region, 9 men of military age were detained near Tisza river, one of them was called an ambulance - SBGS. PHOTO

Over the past day, border guards of the department "Tiachiv" of the Mukachevo Detachment stopped nine men near the Tisa River who intended to illegally enter Romania.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service.

First, a border patrol detained a group of three men - residents of Lviv, Odesa and Ivano-Frankivsk regions - 100 metres from the border.

Three hours later, two residents of Zakarpattia and two residents of Prykarpattia tried to cross the border. Having noticed the soldiers, the violators tried to escape, but were stopped 20 metres from the border after warning shots. One of the detainees, a 56-year-old resident of Zakarpattia, who was running to the river with his much younger companions and whose blood pressure rose, had to call an ambulance.

The man admitted that he wanted to illegally cross the border and said that he had been deceived by smugglers who promised to help him "officially" cross the border and to whom he had given $7,000. Instead, the man was sent to Tisza. The rest of the detainees had to pay the organisers of their "journey" between 4 and 7 thousand dollars.

Read more: Former head of Supreme Court, Knyazev, was detained in Zakarpattia, near border with Romania. He stated that he was on his way to sanatorium (updated)

Two more men were planning to cross the Tisza alone. One of them, a resident of Zakarpattia, was stopped on the outskirts of the village of Solotvyno, 400 metres from the border, and the other, a resident of Kyiv region, was detained at one of the control posts.

Reports on administrative offences under Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine" were drawn up against all the detainees. In addition, reports were drawn up against the offenders, who ignored the lawful demands of border patrols and tried to escape, under Article 185-10 "Malicious disobedience to a lawful order or demand of a serviceman or employee of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine or a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border". The cases were sent to court.

We remind you that since the beginning of the year, 17 men have already drowned in the Tisza while trying to escape abroad.

See more: Group of draft dodgers is detained 100 meters from border with Romania. VIDEO+PHOTOS