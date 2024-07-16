Group of draft dodgers is detained 100 meters from border with Romania. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Border guards of the Vylok department of the Mukachevo Detachment detained four men 100 metres from the border with Hungary.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"In the course of implementing the operational information, the patrol noticed a group of people. The unidentified men were heading towards the Tisza river, which forms the border with Hungary," the statement said.

Realising that they had been exposed, the offenders tried to escape. The servicemen fired a warning shot, which forced the offenders to comply with the lawful demands of the border patrol and stop.

"In the course of further search operations, in addition to the four men who planned to violate the border, two minor local residents aged 13 and 14 were found to be accompanying them," the SBGS said.







Each of the offenders paid USD 8 thousand to the smugglers for their adventure trip with escort.

"The men were taken to the border guard unit to clarify the circumstances and draw up reports on administrative offences under Articles 185.10 and 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences," the SBGS noted.

To recap, border guards detained 27 men who were trying to illegally enter the Transnistrian region of Moldova.

Watch more: Two men tried to leave for Romania hiding behind suitcases - SBGS. VIDEO