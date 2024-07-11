Two men tried to leave for Romania hiding behind suitcases - SBGS. VIDEO

During the inspection of a minibus heading to Romania, border guards found two men hiding behind suitcases.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

"At night, a citizen of Ukraine arrived at the Krasnoilsk checkpoint in his own minibus Mercedes with the intention of travelling to Romania. During the inspection of the minibus, border guards found two men hiding behind suitcases in the car," the statement said.

As it turned out, the driver and the "passengers" were residents of Ternopil region. They were old acquaintances and had been planning to travel abroad for a long time. They considered various options and finally settled on an attempt to cross the border through a checkpoint. However, only the driver of the car had legal grounds for travelling abroad.

He is currently detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. A report was sent to the National Police under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The minibus was seized. Reports of administrative offence were drawn up against the two "passengers".

Watch more: 23 evaders tried to cross border on grain truck - SBGS. VIDEO