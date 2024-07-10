23 evaders tried to cross border on grain truck - SBGS. VIDEO
Border guards detained 23 men with military service who were trying to escape to Moldova on a grain truck.
This is reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that the group of men was driven to the border by an accomplice of the organiser of the illegal scheme. They had to walk further to Moldova. All of them had to pay from $5000 to $16000 for the crossing.
Border guards detained the offenders and drew up administrative reports against them, the circle of people involved in the scheme is being established.
To recap, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that law enforcement officers detain dozens of Ukrainians trying to illegally cross the border every day.
