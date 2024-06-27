€300 thousand for crossing border: 24 men planned to illegally get to Moldova in Odesa region - SBGS. PHOTO

Border guards in the Odesa region detained a group of 24 draft dodgers who were trying to escape to Moldova. Each of them paid €12,000 to the organisers of the smuggling.

As noted, the organisers spent several days gathering their "clients" in one of the settlements, hoping to smuggle them across the border at the same time.

"At a certain time, the group loaded into vehicles and headed to the landing point at the Kelmentsi border guard department of the Chernivtsi detachment. Then the travellers planned to get to Moldova on foot outside the checkpoints," the statement said.





The offenders were detained by border guards on their approach to the state border.

It was established that the group consisted of 24 men - residents of Kyiv, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Lviv regions. Each of them paid 12,000 euros to the main organisers of the route for the illegal trip.

Reports of administrative offence were drawn up against the detainees. The location of the main organisers of the illegal scheme is being established.

