In Odesa, 47 men at once tried to illegally leave for Moldova - journalist Hlahola. PHOTO

In Odesa region, 47 men were detained who were trying to illegally leave Ukraine for Moldova.

This was reported by journalist Vitalii Hlahola, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, at 14:00, border guards together with the SSU, the SBI, and the GRR unit successfully conducted a special operation on the border with Moldova.

ухилянти затримані на Одещині

Five vehicles (4 minibuses and 1 escort vehicle) were detected in the area of Ozhyly (Ukraine) - Plot (Moldova). These vehicles contained 47 people trying to illegally cross the border and 7 organisers.

Investigative actions and the search for other people involved in this channel are underway. As a rule, the organisers charge from 5 to 10 thousand dollars for each man they plan to smuggle," the journalist wrote.

