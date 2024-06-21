5 "schemes for evaders" were liquidated: more than 10 officials were detained who traded in fictitious MMC certificates - SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU dismantled another 5 schemes of evasion from mobilization and illegal travel abroad by men of military age.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SSU.

Thus, as a result of complex measures in different regions of Ukraine, more than 10 organizers of fraud were detained. Among them are officials of the TCRSS and military medical commissions.

In exchange for money, they helped evaders to hide from conscription by using forged documents and then fleeing abroad. The cost of such "services" was up to 12 thousand US dollars.

Detention of the organisers of the schemes

In the Dnipro region, SBU internal security officers neutralized a criminal group selling fake certificates of fitness for service for health reasons.

According to the investigation, the illegal activity was organized by the head of the district TCRSS in Kryvyi Rih.





It is noted that he involved two of his subordinates and ten other accomplices in implementing the "scheme". These included local hospital officials and intermediaries to find clients and transfer bribes to the organizer.

During the searches, the offenders were found to have unregistered weapons and over UAH 3.5 million in cash.

In the Poltava region, the head of the district military medical commission and three of his subordinates were served with a notice of suspicion.

Officials "stamped" fictitious diagnoses for evaders who did not even undergo medical examinations, but only bought documents from the officials of the MMC.





In Cherkasy, the head of a subdivision of one of the municipal enterprises of the city council was exposed for selling "places" in the register of drug addicts of the regional drug dispensary to tax evaders.

The official involved the head of the department, a narcologist of the medical institution, in illegal activities.

In this way, the defendants promised to "hide" their clients from the draft.

In the Odesa region, law enforcement officers exposed criminals who issued fake paternity certificates to minors for traveling abroad.

In Khmelnytskyi, two dealers selling fake medical certificates confirming the presence of group II disability were detained red-handed.

The SSU added that investigations are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.



