Every day we detain dozens of people who want to illegally cross border - MIA Minister Klymenko

Every day, law enforcement officers detain "dozens" of Ukrainians trying to illegally cross the border.

This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

"We are talking about dozens of people every day. Sometimes 10, sometimes 20, sometimes 30. We are talking not only about people who want to cross the Tisza, but also about those who try to cross with forged documents at checkpoints," he said.

The latter, he said, are about 15%.

When asked about the number of men of military age who have tried to flee abroad since the beginning of the Great War, Klymenko said that "the figures are closed."