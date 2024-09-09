SSU detains Russian agent who set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities in Poltava region. PHOTO

The SSU and the National Police detained a Russian accomplice in Poltava region who was preparing a series of arson attacks on strategic Ukrzaliznytsia facilities.

As noted, the enemy was targeting relay cabinets on the main railway lines in the region. The occupiers remotely engaged a local resident from the Lubny district of the region to commit sabotage. He came to the attention of Russian special services when he was looking for "easy money" in telegram channels.

To carry out the hostile task, the man tracked the locations of potential targets and then used binoculars to observe them, choosing the "right time" for arson. At the same time, the offender purchased auxiliary equipment - a flammable mixture, protective gloves, a knife and a multifunctional hammer to break the doors of power equipment. He set fire to the relay cabinet and filmed the fire with his phone camera.

It was established that the offender planned to continue the series of arsons. The traitor was detained while conducting additional reconnaissance near the new "target". The SSU seized a mobile phone with evidence of communication with the occupiers, as well as tools for committing arsons.

The man was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 113 and Part 1 Article 14, Part 2 Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage, preparation for sabotage committed under martial law). He is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

