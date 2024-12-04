Employee of Drohobych company sentenced to 5 years for smuggling draft dodgers across border

The court found a company employee guilty of illegally smuggling persons liable for military service across the border.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the verdict of the Khust District Court of November 27, 2024.

The court sentenced Vasyl Kisak, a 24-year-old employee of Rubicon-Inter LLC, to 5 years in prison for attempting to illegally smuggle two men liable for military service across the border.

As stated in the court's verdict, on February 24, 2024, Vasyl Kisak met the two men in Mukachevo by prior arrangement and then drove them to Khust. In order to avoid checks at the checkpoint in Velyatyn, the accused ordered the passengers to leave money and documents in the car and transfer to a regular bus. According to the legend, they were supposed to tell the border guards that they were going to work at a construction site.

However, after passing the checkpoint, the two draft dodgers, along with Vasyl Kisak, were detained by the State Border Guard Service.

During the court hearing, the accused pleaded guilty, explaining that he was only fulfilling the request of his friend who asked him to give the men a ride to the border. He asked the court not to impose a severe punishment.

Judge Yaroslav Sidei reportedly found Kisak guilty of violating the law on illegal transportation of persons across the state border after examining all the case materials and sentenced him to 5 years in prison. This verdict may be appealed.

