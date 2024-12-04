They married women with disabilities: Two pseudo-spouses exposed on border with Poland - State Border Guard Service. PHOTOS

On the border with Poland, border guards found two pseudo-couples, in both cases men married women with group 2 disabilities to obtain grounds for travelling abroad.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, at the "Krakivets" checkpoint, border guards exposed a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman who had married, most likely without the intention of creating a real family. At first, the man said that he was allegedly taking his wife to Germany for treatment of her musculoskeletal system. Later, it turned out that he had recently proposed to another girl who, after crossing the border, was to go to him.

In addition, at the "Shehyni" checkpoint, border guards exposed another pseudo-couple. A 44-year-old native of Ivano-Frankivsk region married a 57-year-old compatriot. During the conversation with the border guards, the man could not answer a number of questions: where his wife was from and when she was born. The citizen intended to travel to the Czech Republic.

As noted, the National Police was informed about the detection of signs of a criminal offence under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine".