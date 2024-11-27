SSU initiates cases against 12 lawyers for assistance in evading mobilisation - "Slidstvo.Info"

The Security Service of Ukraine has opened 11 criminal proceedings against 12 lawyers who helped men liable for military service to avoid mobilisation and forged documents for them to travel abroad.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by journalists of "Slidstvo.Info".

This was reported to "Slidstvo.Info" by the SSU in response to a request.

It is noted that the lawyers involved in the SSU proceedings did not just provide advice to "evaders" or mobilised persons, but also committed other illegal acts. In particular, such as forgery of documents, abuse of influence, or illegal transportation across the state border.

Watch more: Truck driver was carrying "passenger" to Moldova for $5,000 in niche under trailer container, - SBGS. VIDEO

"As the investigation established, some of these lawyers entered into a criminal conspiracy with representatives of the MMC, MSEC, TCR to illegally issue fake conclusions about their unfitness for service, disability, etc.", the SSU commentary reads.

The agency added that all the lawyers involved had been notified of suspicion.

As the publication reminds, "Slidstvo.Info" journalists investigated the activities of three lawyers who left Ukraine and advise those wishing to evade military service from abroad.

In addition, journalists together with servicemen from "Army TV", were consulted by these lawyers under the guise of clients. Some of these lawyers openly advised them to break the law. For example, lawyer Taras Nikiforchuk advised to throw away the military uniform and jump over the fence of the training centre during training. Yurii Demchenko said that he had "his people" who could take his husband right from the training centre. Lawyers working in Ukraine believe that such advice encourages Ukrainians to break the law.

See more: Cost of "services" reached $18 thousand: new schemes of mobilisation evasion in 3 regions exposed. PHOTOS