Discussion on sending troops to Ukraine is gaining momentum, - Dutch Defense Minister Brekelmans

European countries have begun discussing sending troops to Ukraine, but it is premature to talk about it.

This was stated by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans in an interview with De Volkskrant, Censor.NET reports.

"We have to think about it now. But it is still in its infancy. Everything I say about it now is premature. But this discussion has now started in several capitals and may be gaining momentum," Brekelmans said.

According to the minister, it will take some time before a position on this issue is determined, and there are no concrete proposals yet.

The head of the Dutch Defense Ministry noted that a hasty agreement on Ukraine is likely to have dangerous consequences.

"The risk of negotiations now is that Russia now has an advantage. Russia will be selling its bearskin dearly. They can sit back and wait. This way, you can quickly put Ukraine in the position of a requesting party. No agreement can be concluded without the participation of the Ukrainians, they must be at the table. They are ready to negotiate, but with a good starting position, and for that they need as many military resources as possible. We also need to realize what will happen if such a truce or ceasefire is concluded. Then Ukraine will need security guarantees, because we know that Putin can start testing this agreement on the second day," the minister explained.

See more: Ruscists hit Kostiantynivka with KABs: three men injured. PHOTO

Deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine

At the end of February 2024, French President Macron said that "we cannot rule out" the possible deployment of Western troops to Ukraine. He later added that his resonant words had been carefully considered.

At the same time, the French president's statements provoked a negative reaction from the governments of the allied countries, whose leaders were quick to assure that they would not send troops.

Moscow reacted angrily to Macron's remarks, warning that the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine would inevitably lead to a conflict between Russia and NATO.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Berlin could send troops to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.