Ruscists hit Kostiantynivka with KABs: three men injured. PHOTO
Russian troops strike at Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, wounding 3 people
This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
In the morning, the occupiers dropped two unmanned aerial vehicles on the town. Three men were lightly injured.
Four high-rise buildings, 4 enterprises, 3 power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password