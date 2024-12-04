Ruscists hit Kostiantynivka with KABs: three men injured. PHOTO

Russian troops strike at Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, wounding 3 people

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

In the morning, the occupiers dropped two unmanned aerial vehicles on the town. Three men were lightly injured.

Four high-rise buildings, 4 enterprises, 3 power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.

