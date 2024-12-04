ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10656 visitors online
News Photo War
828 0

Ruscists hit Kostiantynivka with KABs: three men injured. PHOTO

Russian troops strike at Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, wounding 3 people

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

In the morning, the occupiers dropped two unmanned aerial vehicles on the town. Three men were lightly injured.

РФ скинула КАБи на Костянтинівку: поранено трьох чоловіків

Four high-rise buildings, 4 enterprises, 3 power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Read: She adjusted strikes on the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Chasovyi Yar: SBU exposes traitor. PHOTO.

Author: 

shoot out (12960) Kostyantynivka (169)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 