NATO should help Ukraine change trajectory of war once and for all, - Rutte

The North Atlantic Alliance should help Ukraine change the trajectory of the war once and for all.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte following a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Ukraine is facing constant bombing, which targets civilian and critical infrastructure. At the same time, Russia is making some gains along the front line, albeit at a high cost. This could be the most difficult winter for Ukraine since 2022. So we discussed that the allies can do more to provide Ukraine with critically needed ammunition and more air defense equipment," he said.

Rutte emphasized that the Russian Federation continues its attacks, expanding the scale, in particular, using troops and weapons from the DPRK.

"We have to do more than just support Ukrainians in battle. We have to help them change the trajectory of this conflict, once and for all," the Secretary General added.

According to Rutte, the allies continue to work on fulfilling the commitments made at the Washington Summit to provide Ukraine with €40 billion in security assistance in 2024.