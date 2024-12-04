Sybiha on contacts with Trump’s team: We are talking about concept of "peace through strength"

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha hopes for further support from the United States after the inauguration of Donald Trump.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

"They (Russia - Ed.) are seeking the surrender of Ukraine and the dismantling of our statehood. Accordingly, we, together with our allies, must do everything to force Russia to a just, comprehensive, sustainable peace. And here we are talking about the concept of "peace through strength," the minister said.

Sibiga said that he had recently been in Washington, D.C., where he had "important meetings with representatives of both houses, both parties, with Republicans, where we talked about further support for Ukraine."

"We hope to continue this support for Ukraine from the United States, from the American people," the Foreign Minister added.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Donald Trump's team was studying Ukraine's victory plan, emphasizing that there would be no capitulation on Ukraine's part.

Representatives of the North Atlantic Alliance currently see no sign that the change in the US administration will lead to the curtailment of the Ramstein format, which coordinates military assistance to Ukraine.

The West is waiting for Donald Trump's administration to take office, and then the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO will be decided.