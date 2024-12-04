Blinken on US aid to Ukraine: We intend to use every cent of $61 billion

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States intends to use "every cent" of the $61 billion in funding for which Congress has authorized.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yevropeiska Pravda, Blinken told reporters after the ministerial meeting of the Alliance.

Blinken emphasized that he is satisfied with the way the costs of assisting Ukraine are distributed between the United States and other NATO partners.

"Allies are increasing their support. In total, the United States has provided $102 billion in aid to Ukraine, and our partners have provided $158 billion. This is the best example of financial burden sharing I have seen in my 30-year career," he said.

It is also noted that in the remaining term of the current US administration, it intends to further increase security support for Ukraine "in order to continue to build up Ukraine's air defense, artillery and armored vehicles."

"We intend - it is my intention and the President's intention - to use every cent of the $61 billion in available funding that was authorized by Congress in the budget supplemental (adopted in the spring of 2024 - Ed.)," Blinken emphasized.