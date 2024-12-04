Rutte suggested Ukraine postpone any peace talks with Russia until allies provide more weapons - NYT

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte suggested that Ukraine postpone any peace talks with Russia until Western allies can provide sufficient military assistance to help Kyiv advance on the battlefield and gain a stronger negotiating position.

Rutte stressed that Ukraine should decide when to start negotiations with Russia to end the war.

But as US President-elect Donald Trump pledged to enforce a quick ceasefire that officials in Kyiv fear would favor Russia, Rutte called on NATO members to step up the supply of arms, ammunition, and air defense to Ukraine before a truce is attempted.

"Let’s not have all these discussions, step by step, on what a peace process might look like. Make sure that Ukraine has what it needs to get to a position of strength when those peace talks start... So I would say more military aid, and less discussions on what the peace process could look like," the NATO Secretary General said.

Earlier, Rutte said that the main areas of assistance to Ukraine are the restoration of energy infrastructure, strengthening of air defense, and increased military support.

