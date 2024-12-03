Frontline moves west, NATO must help Ukraine stop Russian advance - Rutte

NATO should help Ukraine to stop the advance of Russian troops to the west.

This was stated by Secretary General Mark Rutte during a press conference before the start of a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"All my consultations with our allies show that we all strongly agree that the focus should be on strengthening Ukraine. Because right now, as we speak, the front is moving from east to west. Slowly, with heavy losses on the Russian side - now we are talking about 700 thousand losses, compared to the 600 thousand we talked about earlier, killed and wounded. So Russia is paying a high price, but the front is still not moving east, it is slowly moving west. We have to make sure that Ukraine has a strong position," the Alliance chief said.

Rutte emphasized that NATO's task remains unchanged - to help Ukraine right now and to strengthen Ukraine's position on the battlefield.

"Our task is to help them, and only then think about the many ways in which this (peaceful settlement - Ed.) can be achieved. Ukrainians, by the way, are also thinking about this," he concluded.