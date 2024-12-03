Rutte on helping Ukraine: Energy needs to be restored, air defense needs to be strengthened, and aid needs to arrive on time

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the main areas of assistance to Ukraine are the restoration of energy infrastructure, strengthening of air defense and strengthening of military support.

"First of all, we have to help you restore your energy networks and energy infrastructure as best we can. We cannot allow winter to become a weapon against Ukraine. We discussed this with Anthony Blinken this morning, and this is a crucial element. Secondly, we have to ensure a reliable air defense. We have already done a lot, but more needs to be done to make the country as safe as possible in terms of air defense. Thirdly, we have to make sure that military aid comes to Ukraine," Rutte explained.

He also expressed his respect for the Ukrainian leadership and the whole of Ukraine, which is courageously resisting unprovoked and unacceptable Russian aggression.

"I really want to assure you that your allies are with you... Today, not only the United States, but also Germany, Norway, Estonia, Lithuania and the United Kingdom have announced new military aid packages to Ukraine. Much more needs to be done so that you can one day decide whether to move forward with some kind of negotiations with the Russians, and so that you can do so from a position of strength. This is what we will discuss tonight," the Secretary General said.