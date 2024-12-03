Cooperation between China and Russia amid war in Ukraine undermines global security, - Canadian Foreign Minister Joly

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly believes that NATO has fundamentally changed, but the cooperation between China and Russia amid the war in Ukraine is undermining global security.

She said this before the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"As for President-elect Trump, he comes to power at a time when we are very united in supporting Ukraine. His second mandate begins when NATO has fundamentally changed and strengthened, and many countries are investing much more in defense than during his first mandate," Joly said.

She believes that as strong allies and supporters of Ukraine, it is necessary to explain to the new US administration how the war in Ukraine affects global security.

We need to talk about how what is happening in Ukraine is fundamental not only for European security, but also for North Atlantic security and for global security," Joly emphasized.

According to her, cooperation between China and Russia is already causing concern in both Canada and the United States.

"We see cooperation between China and Russia, and we also see China contributing to the Russian war in Ukraine. We see DPRK troops joining Russian troops in the context of the war in Ukraine. So it's important that our friends in Europe understand this, and I think we can make sure that we work on this together," she explained.