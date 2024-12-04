NATO countries agree on preventive measures to counter Russian cyber activities, - Rutte
NATO foreign ministers have agreed on preventive measures to counteract cyber activities and other threats from Russia, and the Alliance will work on this together with the EU.
According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this at a press conference in Brussels after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.
"They include expanded intelligence sharing, additional exercises, protection of critical infrastructure, improved cyber defense, and tougher measures against Russia's shadowy oil export fleet," Rutte said.
He also added that NATO "will work together with the EU on all of these issues."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password