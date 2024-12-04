ENG
NATO countries agree on preventive measures to counter Russian cyber activities, - Rutte

Countering Russian cyber activities

NATO foreign ministers have agreed on preventive measures to counteract cyber activities and other threats from Russia, and the Alliance will work on this together with the EU.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this at a press conference in Brussels after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

"They include expanded intelligence sharing, additional exercises, protection of critical infrastructure, improved cyber defense, and tougher measures against Russia's shadowy oil export fleet," Rutte said.

He also added that NATO "will work together with the EU on all of these issues."

NATO (1784) Russia (11645) Mark Rutte (184) cyber attack (63)
