Latvian Foreign Minister Braže on Ukraine’s invitation to NATO: We are waiting for Trump

The West is waiting for Donald Trump's administration to start working, and then the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO will be decided.

This was stated by Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, Censor.NET reports citing Sky News.

"In general, we - as political leaders - have agreed that Ukraine will be a member of NATO. The question is what are the conditions, when, and obviously, this is where the Alliance should unite. All NATO members are now waiting for the new US administration to start working. This is one of the aspects that is being talked about or not, but it is a reality," she said.

According to the minister, the battle-hardened Ukrainian army will become an important asset for NATO.

"Some countries don't feel comfortable inviting a country at war to join NATO," Braže said.

Read more: Ukraine needs real security guarantees. This should not be freezing of war, - Baerbock

NATO membership

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned US President-elect Donald Trump that if Ukraine is forced to sign a "bad peace" on Russia's terms, Washington will face "terrible threats" from China, Iran, and North Korea.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Ukraine officially refuses guarantees that are substitutes for NATO membership.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is impossible to invite a part of Ukraine to join NATO.

According to Le Monde, the United States, Germany, and Hungary are still against inviting Ukraine to NATO.

Read more: Rutte suggested Ukraine postpone any peace talks with Russia until allies provide more weapons - NYT