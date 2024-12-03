Ukraine needs real security guarantees. This should not be freezing of war, - Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock calls for a lasting peace in Ukraine. To do this, our country needs security guarantees that really work.

She said this before a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Censor.NET reports citing Tagesschau.

"The elements for peace are known to everyone. It should be a just peace, it should not be a freezing of the conflict, which leads only to further arming and only to further attacks on Ukraine or even other European countries," Burbock said.

And for this, she said, "we need security guarantees that really work."

The diplomat confirmed that there is also the question of what an "international presence to ensure a ceasefire" in Ukraine might look like, and did not rule out the involvement of German troops.

Answering a question about the country's possible role, Baerbock said that Germany would, of course, "fully support anything that would serve peace in the future."

At the same time, Baerbock left open the question of whether she would advocate for a quick invitation to Ukraine to join NATO at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

NATO membership

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned US President-elect Donald Trump that if Ukraine is forced to sign a "bad peace" on Russia's terms, Washington will face "terrible threats" from China, Iran, and North Korea.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Ukraine officially refuses guarantees that are substitutes for NATO membership.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it was impossible to invite part of Ukraine's territory to NATO.