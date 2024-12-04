On eve of shelling of power system, occupiers carry out cyberattacks on energy facilities – Ministry of Energy

Russians are launching powerful cyberattacks on Ukraine's energy sector a few days before the massive shelling of the power grid.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by Deputy Minister of Energy Roman Andarak during an online speech at the Energy Security Dialogue-2024.

"Two days before the massive shelling of the energy sector, a powerful cyberattack is carried out on many energy sector facilities. Then we know that there will be an attack in one or two days," he said.

In addition, the Deputy Minister noted that the Russian Federation is actively using all methods of spreading disinformation aimed at creating panic among the population, using information and psychological manipulations and propaganda about the state of the energy sector.

