DIU fighters destroyed camouflaged guns and hideouts of Russians using Sych drones. VIDEO
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Kryla unit successfully destroyed enemy targets using domestic Sych strike and reconnaissance drones.
This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Reportedly, this time, by using Sych strike and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles, they managed to destroy the Russian occupiers' camouflaged guns, shelters and communications equipment.
