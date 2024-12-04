German Defense Ministry refused to comment on incident with Russians in Baltic Sea: violations of rules at sea do happen

The German defense ministry refused to comment on the information that a Russian vessel had launched flares toward a German helicopter. The incident took place in the Baltic Sea.

The comment was made by a spokesperson for the German Defense Ministry, according to Suddeutche Zeitung, Censor.NET reports.

The defense ministry spokesperson said that violations of the rules at sea or in airspace do happen from time to time.

"And then it's a matter of the navy or air force reacting in a balanced manner and having a de-escalation effect," he said.

By the way, the day before, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock confirmed the above incident.

Earlier it was reported that the crew of a Russian ship in the Baltic Sea fired flares at a Bundeswehr military helicopter during a German Air Force operation.